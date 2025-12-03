Daniel’s Jewelry is Hosting their Annual John Atencio Jewelry Event

WHEN

Friday, December 5th, 11 AM – 7 PM
Saturday, December 6th, 10 AM – 6 PM

WHERE

617 Broadway
Downtown Rock Springs

John Atencio Holiday Event

Join us for two days of Glitter, Glam, and Giveaways featuring the unique and timeless styles by John Atencio.

This event only happens once a year, whether you already own one of John’s designs or are new to his collections, we are excited to bring you something truly special.

Daniel’s Jewelry in Downtown Rock Springs, Always Expect Something Different.

