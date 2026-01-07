Danny Brown (February 17, 1964 - December 30, 2025).

Danny Brown, a cherished resident of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at the age of 61. Born in Auburn, California, Danny was the beloved son of the late Raymond Brown and Ann Smith.

Growing up in California, Danny attended local schools and graduated from Rio Linda High School. He was known for his strong work ethic and spent many years working in the construction industry, particularly skilled in pouring asphalt. His dedication to his craft and attention to detail earned him respect among his peers.

Outside of work, Danny had a passion for riding Harleys and a deep love for cars, which he enjoyed working on in his spare time. He found joy in camping and hunting, and had a deep appreciation for weaponry, often sharing these interests with those close to him.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Danny leaves behind a loving family, including his son, Matthew Brown of Green River, Wyoming, and his brother, Darren Gehrke of Sacramento, California. He was a proud grandfather to five grandchildren: Matthias, Danny, Autumn, Lily, and Michael, who will all remember his adventurous spirit and storytelling.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, his maternal and paternal grandparents, and his siblings, Larry Gehrke and Linda Gehrke, who undoubtedly welcomed him with open arms.

In accordance with Danny’s wishes, there will be no formal services following his cremation. Friends and family are invited to leave their condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Danny will be remembered fondly for his vibrant personality, love for adventure, and the indelible mark he left on the hearts of those who knew him.