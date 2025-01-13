Danny Greene (July 26, 1950 – January 4, 2025)

Danny Greene, 74, passed away surrounded by family at his home on Saturday, January 4, 2025. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

He was born July 26, 1950 in Rock Springs; the son of Harry Greene and Maxine Casto.

Danny attended schools Robertson and he was a 1950 graduate of Robertson High School.

Nina “Loreen” Eichholz was his partner for 29 years. They were married July 13, 2024.

Danny served as a medic in the United States Army during Vietnam.

He was owner/operator of a trucking company for three years and retired in 2016. He previously worked in the oil field as a chain hand and on the derrick.

Danny He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being a mechanic and working on cars.

Survivors include his wife Nina “Loreen” Greene of Rock Springs; four sons, Jonathan Boan of Mountain View, Jeremy Boan of Fort Bridger, Tracy Warren of Rock Springs, and Gary Carter of Casper; five daughters, Michelle Ewert of Rock Springs, Julaire Warren of Rock Springs, Dawn Copenbarger of Superior, Dr. Kim Carter-Gibson of Decatur. Georgia, and Chrissie Lee of Reliance; 15 grandchildren, Daniel Copenbarger, David Copenbarger, Dustin Gibson, James Sing, Michael Sing, Skylar Ewart, Evelyn Ewart, Tracy Warren, Michael Carter, Andrea Carter, Robyn Carter, Tacy Ohlmann, Joshua Kessinger, Tyler Kessinger, and Dacia Crossley; along with several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Maxine Greene; mother in law, Nina Eichholz; one brother, Owen Greene; one sister, Jeannie Greene; one son, James Carter; and one grandson, True John Warren.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Danny’s name to American Legion Archie Hay Post No. 24, 551 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life and military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2025 at the Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway, Rock Springs.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.