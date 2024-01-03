Daren Joel Woodbeck (September 19, 1961-December 31, 2023)

Daren Joel Woodbeck, 62, passed away Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Green River. He was a resident of Green River for 10 years and former resident of Montana and North Dakota.

He was born Sept. 19, 1961 in Moorhead, Minnesota; the son of Joel Woodbeck and Beulah Houge.

Mr. Woodbeck attended schools in Montana and Idaho.

He worked at Waterford for 10 years and retired in 2018 as a carpenter.

Daren enjoyed spending time with family; he was a jack of all trades; building just about anything with his hands; but his true love was building muscle cars and trucks.

Survivors include his mother, Beulah Dockter of New Rockford, North Dakota; companion, Jami Nye of Green River; three sons, Eric Woodbeck and wife Darcie of Rock Springs, Jared Woodbeck and wife Catrina Ciarlante of Surprise, Arizona, and Joel Woodbeck of Salt Lake City, Utah; one daughter, Brandy Woodbeck and companion Nick Schroeder of Wahpeton, North Dakota; one brother, Jay Woodbeck and wife Gwen of Idaho Falls, Idaho; two sisters, Carla Lowseth of Green River, and Cindy Steitzl and husband Bill of New Rockford, North Dakota; ten grandchildren, Meadow, Harizon, Porsha, Tatum, Raylan, Kelsie, Lincoln, Lenix, Taylor, and Bentley; three great-grandchildren; one aunt, Beth Delf; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joel Woodbeck; and two brothers-in-law, Scott Lowseth and John Lowseth.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

The family respectfully requests donations in Daren’s memory to FBO DAREN WOODBECK at Trona Valley Credit Union, 840 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.