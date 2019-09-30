Dario Gonzalez Jr. (September 4, 1944 – September 26, 2019)

GREEN RIVER– Dario Gonzalez Jr., 75, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 30 years and a former resident of Chicago, Illinois.

Mr. Gonzalez was born on September 4, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois; the son of Dario Gonzalez Sr. and Fern Gilbert.

He attended schools on Triton, Illinois and was a 1970 Graduate of Cook County High School. He also received an Associate of Applied Science in Engineering.

Dario worked as a charter bus driver for 30 years until his retirement in 2004.

Mr. Gonzalez enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseback riding, traveling, shooting, visiting with people, and hearing other people’s stories.

Survivors include one son; Darin Gonzalez of Chicago, Illinois, one daughter; Kimberly Thas of Paso Robles, California, one brother; Chris Donovan of Scottsdale, Arizona, two sisters; Patricia Graham of Missouri, Carmen Estrada of Chandler Arizona, one sister-in-law; Zhara Dean of Scottsdale, Arizona, two grandchildren; Crystal Thas, Katelyn Boyer, one great grandchild; Emily Howard, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother; Judge Dean, and one sister; Helen Simonson.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 pm, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 700 Crossbow Drive #117 in Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call on hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.