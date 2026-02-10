Darla June Roberts Ortman (October 1, 1964 – February 3, 2026)

Darla June Roberts Ortman, age 61, of Holts Summit, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at Capital Region Medical Center, surrounded by her family.

Darla was born on October 1, 1964, in Brigham City, Utah, a daughter of John and Vida (King) Roberts. She was united in marriage to Gale Ortman Jr. on September 24, 2010, in Columbia, Missouri.

Darla was a graduate of Rock Springs High School in Rock Springs, where she excelled in athletics, playing both basketball and softball. She later earned a degree in criminal justice from the University of Wyoming.

Following her graduation, Darla began her career working with Volunteers of America. She later served as a caseworker at an all-girls school in Wyoming, where she also coached basketball. After relocating to Missouri, Darla spent the majority of her professional career as a caseworker with Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services and later Altastaff. She dedicated her life to helping others until ill health forced her retirement.

In her younger years, Darla enjoyed writing poetry and expressed creativity in many forms throughout her life. She was a wonderful cook who found joy in bringing family together around the dinner table. Darla cherished time with her family and loved them unconditionally.

Darla enjoyed photography, basketball, and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs, though she remained a lifelong and devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Music played an important role in her life; she passionately supported Gale in his musical endeavors and loved attending concerts, especially those featuring AC/DC.

She found peace in the outdoors and loved traveling Missouri’s backroads, discovering small towns throughout Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. On her first visit, Darla remarked that Missouri felt “very alive and full of colors.” She especially enjoyed walking the Katy Trail and visiting Shelter Gardens, savoring life’s quiet and meaningful moments shared with Gale.

Throughout her life, Darla cultivated many lifelong friendships and cherished each one deeply. Ambitious, loyal, and a true fighter, she instilled strong values in her children and leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and compassion. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Survivors include: her loving husband, Gale; four children, Justin Roberts (Renee) of Sheridan, Tony Roberts of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Shad Ortman (Amanda) of Toledo, Ohio and Tim Ortman (Jennifer) of Moberly, Missouri; six siblings, Dixie Apacade, James Roberts, Jolynn Berkel, Juanita Rhoads, Jeff Roberts and Kelly Roberts; eight grandchildren, Claire Roberts, Evelyn Ortman, Josiah Ortman, Lilah Ortman, Tanner Krogen, Avi Krogen, Logan Huff and Tyler Huff; numerous nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and her four fur-babies, Malcom, Maggie, Dorothy and Missy.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, John Roberts, Jr., Wayne Roberts and Billy Roberts.

Darla’s family will be holding services to celebrate her life in both Wyoming and Missouri and those services will be announced in the coming months.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd., Columbia, Mo. 65202.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Freeman Mortuary.