Darleen Joyce (Burns) Johnson (February 5, 1942 – March 26, 2023)

Darleen Joyce (Burns) Johnson, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, March 26, 2023 in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. She was a resident of Mesquite, Nevada for the past 14 years and former resident of Green River. She died following a brief illness.

Darleen was born February 5, 1942 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Thomas and Isabel (Hofeldt) Burns.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1960 graduate of Green River High School. She attended the University of Wyoming.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Darleen married Stephen Oke Johnson on November 5, 1970 in Green River and gained an appreciation for his love of outdoor activities, including camping, fishing, and golfing. She did not remarry after his death in 1986. She dedicated her life to her sons, each born 10 years apart, and always put them and their interests and activities first. She loved Lava Hot Springs, Idaho and spent a lot of time there throughout her life with her maternal grandmother, her mother and her three sons.

After college, Darleen worked at the State Capitol in Cheyenne before returning to Green River. She was the first woman ever hired at the trona mine, Allied Chemical. She initially worked as the secretary to the plant manager and progressed into Public Relations and Human Resources before becoming a stay-at-home mom after having her third son in 1984. She later became a successful Mary Kay Cosmetics Distributor for several years and part time at Rolling Green Country Club before retiring in 2005. Darleen was the epitome of class, always dressed immaculately and always with a beautiful welcoming smile. In Mesquite, she worked part time at the department store, Beall’s, up until the pandemic and always loved fashion and interacting with the public.

Darleen was active in the Catholic Church and she held several leadership positions in the Wyoming Council of Catholic Women.

She loved to tell stories about her sons and grandchildren to anyone that would listen. Throughout her life, she was always active in social activities, including golfing, bowling, bunko and her sons’ hobbies.

Survivors include three sons, Thomas (Tara) of Mesquite, Nevada, Corey (Lauren) of Sandy, Utah, and Christian “Bo” (Erika) of Woods Cross, Utah; five grandchildren, Brittany, Braxton, Ava, Lexi, and Jack; two great-grandchildren, Ellison and Atticus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Isabel Burns, and her husband, Stephen Oke Johnson.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Darleen’s memory to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the church. Graveside services and interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com