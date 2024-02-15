Darlene Mae Jothen (September 22, 1942-February 8, 2024)

Darlene Mae Jothen, 81, passed away peacefully February 8, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 36 years and was a former resident of Rawlins.

Darlene was born September 22, 1942 in Hurdsfield, North Dakota; the daughter of Edward E. Ehman and Maria Eckeman.

She attended school in North Dakota.

Darlene married the love of her life, Ronald Jothen during the September of 1970 in Minot, North Dakota. He preceded her in death October 24, 1992.

She worked as a store clerk at Mr. Al’s Convenience Store for 10 years until she retired in 2009.

Being from North Dakota, Darlene was very outdoorsy. She loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren up in the mountains camping. She would also sneak in a few trips to Wendover, Nevada to try her luck at gambling. Darlene was an animal lover through and through. Large or small, she loved them all. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Survivors include her daughter, Velvet Fall and husband Lewis of Rock Springs; three grandchildren, Tina Fall, Eddy Fall, Kayla Fall and companion Matt Eaton; six great grandchildren, James, Zoey, William, Madison, Abbey, and Hannah; four cousins, Diane Eckeman, Joy Eckeman, Kevin Ehman, and Jeff Ehman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.