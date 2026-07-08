Darlene R. Wimmer, (August 6, 1943 - July 5, 2026).

Darlene R. Wimmer, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving, caretaking niece Darla on Sunday, July 5, 2026. Darlene was born on Friday, August 6, 1943, in Gilman, Colorado. She was a resident of Dubois and former resident of Edina, Minnesota,

Darlene attended high school and graduated in 1961. Following her passion for beauty and style, she became a dedicated owner and operator of LaCurl Beauty Salon for 59 years, serving clients in both Minneapolis and Dubois, until her retirement in 2023.

She married Peter Richard Wimmer October 13, 1976 at Togwotee Mountain Lodge.

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An accomplished woman of many interests, Darlene was an avid rock collector and had a keen interest in genealogy. She enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and horseback riding, and treasured the time she spent with her family and friends.

Survivors include one daughter, Louella Ann Smith and husband Tom of Egan, South Dakota; three brothers, Glen Reynolds of Bothell, Washington; Kenneth Reynolds of Four Oaks, North Carolina; Clayton Voss of Dubois; four sisters, Judy Rave of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Connie Agnes of Pearce, Arizona; Cindy O’Neal of Tonto Basin, Arizona; Sherry Anderson of Tacoma, Washington; two grandchildren, Lisa Peters and Carrie Smith; several great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Richard Wimmer; father Athol Reynolds and wife Muriel; mother Lauretta Mathews Voss and husband Forrest; two brothers, Athol “Butch” Reynolds; George Merlin Voss; one step-son, Richard Wimmer.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at Mountain Grace Church, 27 Gilliland Avenue, Dubois. Graveside service and inurnment following services.

The family extends their gratitude for the condolences and support received during this difficult time. Memories and messages of sympathy may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Darlene will be remembered fondly by all whose lives she touched with her warmth, generosity, and indomitable spirit. Her enduring legacy will continue to inspire her loved ones and all who had the privilege of knowing her.