Darrell Dean Kruljac (October 20, 1943 - September 25, 2025).

Darrell Dean Kruljac, 81, beloved husband, father, grandfather and longtime resident of Rock Springs, passed away Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. He resided in Jackson Hole for many years and was a former resident of Rock Springs.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1962 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He received his electrical license in Casper.

Darrell married the love of his life Carole Jean Shubert June 25, 1966, in Rock Springs.

He served in the Wyoming National Guard.

Darrell was the co-owner/operator of Cruel Jacks Travel Plaza and Restaurant for 48 years and retired in 2017.

Survivors include his wife, Carole; one son, David and wife Rebecca with their children, Zac; Lexi and Jo Jo; one daughter, Traci and husband Sony with their children, Zoe and Zion; one brother, Jim Kruljac and wife Pat; two nieces, Tanna and Carrie. sister-in-law, Louise Murley and husband Tim; two nephews, Colin and Sean; sister-in-law, Ann Marie Kaumo and several cousins.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Darrell’s memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 4777, New York, New York 10163; https://give.michaeljfox.org/give.

Cremation has taken place; and private family services will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.