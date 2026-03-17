Darrell Lee Druce (August 25, 1935 - March 16, 2026).

Darrell Lee Druce, fondly known as Lee, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the age of 90.

Born on a warm summer’s day in Salt Lake City, Lee was the cherished son of John Morrell Druce and May Pringle.

In a love story that spanned more than five decades, Lee married his beloved Lillian JoAnn Silver on January 17, 1953, in Salt Lake City. Their journey together took them to Rock Springs, where they shared countless memories before JoAnn’s passing on October 1, 2008.

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A devoted family man, Lee is survived by his two sons, Mickey Druce and wife Leona of Elk Ridge, Utah, and Jimmy Druce with his wife Lori of Rock Springs; his daughter, Sherri Kaumo of Rock Springs; three brothers, Marvin Druce in Germany, David Druce of Taylorsville, Utah, and Steven Druce of Kennewick, Washington; and two sisters, Carol Burke of West Valley, Utah, and Janice Williams of Lake Top, Washington. His legacy extends to his nine grandchildren, Jodi Barnum and husband Charlie, Jackie Marvel and husband Jason, Shelby Dieters, Holli Radakovich, Dusty Druce and wife Kelly, Kenny Druce and wife Erin, Kari Costantino and husband Zack, Kevin Druce and Zach Druce and wife Taylor; and 18 great-grandchildren, Charlie Barnum, Katelyn Buller, Mariana Marvel-Almquist, Alisandra Marvel, Parker Costantino, Cambry Costantino, Peyton Dieters, Audrey Druce, Hunter Dieters, Brayden Dieters, Ellie Druce, Ava Druce, Benson Druce, Bailee Bodine, Kadyn Druce, Delaney Druce, Michael Radakovich, Julia Druce and Benjamin Druce; four great-great-grandchildren, Barrett, Charlee Grace, Ellie and Caryson, who will forever remember his kindness and guidance.

Lee was preceded in death by his dear parents, his son-in-law Lennie Kaumo, seven siblings and great-great-grandchild Crew Barnum, all of whom he held close in his heart.

With an education that took him through the schools of Salt Lake City, including South High, Lee devoted 38 years to his role as a senior foreman at Mountain Fuel, retiring in 1991. His dedication and work ethic were admired by colleagues and friends alike.

Beyond his work, Lee found joy in life’s simpler pleasures: he was a fantastic gardener with an abundant yard, a skilled bowler who proudly displayed his many tournament trophies, and a devoted partner on countless antiquing and garage sale adventures with JoAnn. Their shared love for gambling trips added a little extra sparkle to their journey together.

Though Lee’s graveside services will be a private family gathering, his memory will forever resonate in the hearts of those he touched. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Lee’s honor to the Boys and Girls Club, 736 Massachusetts Ave, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Lawrence Lauridsen, Symbii Home Health and Hospice, and the staff of Deer Trail Assisted Living, especially Dave and Rhonda.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com. As we say goodbye to a cherished father, brother, grandfather, and friend, we celebrate a life well-lived and the enduring legacy he leaves behind.