Data Shows Slow in Unemployment Claims in Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Unemployment insurance claims in Sweetwater County have seen the smallest increase since mid-March.

As of May 2, the latest report from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services shows that Sweetwater County added 71 claims, bringing the new total to 1,293. During the month of April, the amount of claims in the county had nearly doubled, increasing from 666 on April 4, to 1,222 on April 25.

The number of employers tied to the claims in Sweetwater County dropped for the first time since March 7. According to the data, there was a decrease from 480 to 459.

An identical narrative can be pulled from Wyoming’s total number of unemployment claims. On May 2, the state reported an additional 1,746 claims, raising the latest total to 19,577. Similar to Sweetwater County, this is state’s smallest increase since March 28.

As for the number of employers associated with the claims, the state saw the first decrease since March 7, dropping from 4,864 to 4,860.

With public health orders beginning to ease restrictions and businesses opening back up, the DWS data shows there is a slow in the spread of unemployment.