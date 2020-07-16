Dave Gray – D

Listen below to an interview with the candidate and SweetwaterNOW

Tell us a little about yourself.

I was born and raised in Casper, WY and my family and I moved to Sweetwater County when I was promoted to Sergeant with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. We have lived here since 1993 and I have been involved in law enforcement as a Sergeant and Lieutenant with the WHP and as Sheriff of Sweetwater County from 2003 to 2007.

During the last 13 years I worked as a health and safety analyst in the oil and gas industry. I have also served on the Governor’s Council for impaired driving, the Judicial Nomination Commission, and I currently serve on the Board of Parole. This is my second term on the Board of Parole and I have served as Chairman from June of 2018 to June of 2020.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

I believe the most important issue for Sweetwater County is the extreme decline in revenues as a result of the pandemic.

Continued public access to public lands is also an issue that I am concerned with.

How can voters contact you?

I can be reached at (307) 354-8040