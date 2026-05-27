Dave Kathka (May 11, 1942 – May 7, 2026)

Dave Kathka, historian, educator, mentor, and champion of Wyoming’s cultural heritage, died on May 7, 2026 in Loveland, Colorado. Born on May 11, 1942, in Columbus, Nebraska, he was a life-long “Cornhusker,” earning a BA from Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, and a PhD in history from the University of Missouri, Columbia. His first wife, Anne, a fellow Nebraskan, passed away in 2002. In 2007 he married Linda Webster Kathka, who survives him.

Throughout his distinguished career, Kathka inspired generations of students, teachers, historians, and civic leaders with his commitment to preserving and sharing the stories that shaped Wyoming and the American West. A former Wyoming State Historian, college dean, and history professor at Western Wyoming College, he devoted his life to making history meaningful, accessible, and engaging for people of all ages. In 1979, he brought National History Day to Wyoming, opening the door for thousands of students to develop skills in research, writing, performance, and documentary storytelling while discovering the value of the humanities.

Kathka served on numerous boards and advisory groups, including for the American Heritage Center, the Wyoming Historical Foundation, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, and the Wyoming Arts Council. His leadership strengthened historical preservation efforts, encouraged public scholarship, and expanded educational opportunities across the state and particularly in Sweetwater County, where he served for many years as director of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services. Widely admired for his generosity and vision, he received the Spirit of Philanthropy Award from the Wyoming Community Foundation and donated the accompanying award to support Wyoming History Day students.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Dave Kathka will be warmly remembered by his many friends and colleagues not only for his professional service, but for his humility, sense of humor, and unwavering belief that the arts and humanities enrich lives and strengthen communities.