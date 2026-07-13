Dave Keith Trent (February 24, 1958 - June 29, 2026).

Dave Keith Trent, 68, a beloved husband, dedicated Navy veteran, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, June 29, 2026. Known for his kindness and strong community spirit, Dave was a resident of Green River, where he resided with his cherished wife, Ruby Beasley.

He was born February 24, 1958, in Kansas. Dave spent his early years embracing the values of hard work and service, traits he carried throughout his life. His formative education was completed in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he graduated and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Science Degree in Wildlife Management at Colorado State University. His academic pursuits reflected his deep love for nature and the outdoors.

He married Ruby Beasley May 17, 2025 in Rock Springs.

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Dave served honorably in the United States Navy, embodying commitment and honor as the cornerstones of his military career. After his service, he brought his skills and dedication back into civilian life as a master mechanic; building contractor and also worked with Northwest Assembly before retiring in 2023.

In his personal life, Dave found joy in the simple pleasures of fishing and hunting. A passionate problem solver, he enjoyed working on cars, ever ready to help a neighbor with their vehicle troubles. His generous spirit and mechanical aptitude made him a respected figure within his community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Logan Trent and Patricia A. Trent, and two brothers, whose memories he carried with him. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of his family and friends, yet he will forever be remembered for his warmth, and unwavering integrity.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Ruby Beasley, who resides in Green River. Her unwavering support and love were the pillars of his life.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life with military honors will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2026 in The Sunshine Room at Mansface Terrace, 320 Mansface, Green River.

Dave’s family invites those who knew him to leave condolences and share memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com, as they celebrate the life of a man whose impact will be lovingly remembered by all who were fortunate to know him.