Dave Walsh Announces He Will Only Broadcast Cowboy Football

LARAMIE — Learfield IMG College, the University of Wyoming Athletics’ multimedia rights holder, along with the University of Wyoming Athletics Department jointly announced on Monday that Wyoming Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Walsh has decided to continue broadcasting Wyoming Cowboy Football games, but he is stepping away as the play-by-play voice of Cowboy Basketball. UW graduate and long-time Wyoming broadcaster Reece Monaco will take over as the play-by-play announcer for Cowboy Basketball in the upcoming season, and KFBC Radio Sports Director Keith Kelley will replace Monaco as the play-by-play voice of Cowgirl Basketball.

Walsh has been announcing Cowboy basketball games for the past 36 years. During that time, he has described the action for Wyoming fans for some of the most memorable moments in Cowboy history. He has been named Wyoming Sportscaster of the Year nine times by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).

Monaco has called Cowgirl Basketball for the past 19 seasons. He has also been the sideline reporter for Cowboy Football for the past nine years, and will continue in his sideline role on Wyoming Football broadcasts. Monaco is a five-time Wyoming Sportscaster of the Year as selected by the NSMA.

Kelley is currently the Sports Director at KFBC Radio in Cheyenne and will remain in that role, while taking over for Monaco as the play-by-play voice of Cowgirl Basketball. Kelley has been involved as the play-by-play announcer for many Wyoming Athletics events through its WyoVision telecasts of Cowgirl and Cowboy Basketball over the past several years. He is a four-time NMSA recipient of the Wyoming Sportscaster of the Year award.

“I want everyone to know how honored I am to have had the opportunity to serve as the voice of both Cowboy Football and Basketball for all these years,” said Walsh. “I’ve really enjoyed calling Cowboy Basketball the last 36 years, but it’s time for me to start cutting back. I’m very excited to continue to call and concentrate on Cowboy Football. I look forward to continuing my relationship with Wyoming fans, student-athletes, coaches and the UW Athletics Department as the voice of Wyoming Football.”

“Dave Walsh is one of the top college play-by-play announcers in the country, and we have been fortunate that he made Wyoming home over three decades ago,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “We are extremely happy that he has decided to continue his involvement with Wyoming Athletics, and we know fans will be excited to hear that, as well.

“Reece Monaco has done an outstanding job serving as voice of the Cowgirl Basketball team and we are extremely happy to be able to have him assume the role as the new voice of Cowboy Basketball, In Keith Kelley, we have a talented young man who has been involved in covering our programs for over a decade. I know they both will do an excellent job in bringing the excitement of Cowboy and Cowgirl Basketball games to our fans.”

“It’s a privilege to work alongside the University and oversee various broadcast aspects such as the talent,” said Brad Poe, general manager for Wyoming Sports Properties, the locally based Learfield IMG College team. “Dave is a legend. His voice provides strong memories to fans all over, and we are excited to still have him call Cowboy Football games. Reece will do a fantastic job taking over Cowboy Basketball, and we’re excited to add Keith to the Cowboy Sports Network family.”

“From the first time I sat next to him, Dave has been the consummate professional,” said UW Senior Associate Athletics Director and Walsh’s broadcast partner Kevin McKinney. “He has always taken the responsibility of being the ‘Voice of the Cowboys’ seriously and with great pride.

“We have seen many great Wyoming moments together. There’s no question that our fans have been fortunate to hear Dave calling basketball through all these years. I know everyone will be happy that they still can hear his calls of Cowboy football. I am very blessed to have worked alongside the two most iconic ‘Voices’ in Cowboy athletics history in Larry Birleffi and Dave Walsh.

“At the same time, I’m excited for Reece (Monaco) and for Keith (Kelley). They both deserve this opportunity. Wyoming is lucky to be able to call on the talents of two individuals whose voices are very familiar to Cowboy and Cowgirl fans. I believe both are extremely capable of carrying the torch Dave is passing to them.”