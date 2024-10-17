David A. Dean (June 6, 1954 – October 14, 2024)

David A. Dean, 70, passed away at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on October 14, 2024.

He was born on June 6, 1954 in Syracuse, New York, the son of Victor Dean and Joyce Russell.

David graduated from high school in Syracuse with the class of 1973 before attending Western Wyoming Community College and Casper College where he attained two degrees in architectural design and estimating /construction design and management. He also received Phi Theta Kappa status for his academic status wile getting both of his associates degrees.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He worked as an architectural engineer until his retirement in 1996 but his true calling was automotive painting, building stock cars, dirt track racing, and doing home restorations. He was also a drummer who played with several bands.

David married Lynn Carol Taylor in Bridgeport, New York on April 26, 1975.

He was a member of Restoration Ministries Church.

Although David faced many challenges in his life, he faced them with strength and fortitude. He kept a good sense of humor through everything and always tried his best to make everyone he was with feel comfortable and at ease.

David adored his family and grandchildren; he cherished every minute he got to spend with them especially when they were out fishing. He also loved riding motorcycles with his brothers and to be with his dog Jessie, which was his true companion for the last two years of his life.

Survivors include his loving wife Lynn Dean of Rock Springs, WY; children (whom he was very proud of) David N. Dean and wife Jandi of Katy, TX, Dylan M. Dean and wife Elizabeth of Orem, UT, Danialle M. Everhart and companion Tre Young of Casper, WY; brothers Victor Dean of New York, John Dean and D-Ann of Texas, Ernest Fleegel and wife Mary Ann of New York; sister Bonnie Gallauresi and husband Peter of New York; grandchildren Eric Everhart and companion Abby, Michael Kaycee Everhart Jr. and wife Anna, Lorelei Joy Dean and companion Hayden, and Elijah R. Dean.

He was preceded in death by his grandson David Dean Jr., mother Joyce Fleegal, stepfather Ernest Fleegel, father Victor Dean, brother Ronald Dean, and grandparents Paul and Pearl Russell and Julia and Victor Dean.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced this month.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.