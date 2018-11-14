David A. Lewis (October 11, 1950 – November 4, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– David “Davy Bear” Ahern Lewis, 68, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 40 years and is a former resident of Douglaston, New York.

Mr. Lewis was born on October 11, 1950 in New York, New York, the son of Albert Reedy Lewis and Elizabeth Patricia Ahern.

He attended Paul Smith College in New York where he obtained a Bachelors of Arts Degree as well as a Master’s Degree in Political Science. Mr. Lewis also attended Western Wyoming Community College as well as the University of Wyoming.

He owned and operated an arbor company for 45 years.

Mr. Lewis was a member of the Rock Springs Improvement Foundation and the Arbor Society.

He enjoyed spending time with people, reading books, and animals. Mr. Lewis was the funniest kindest, bravest person, and loved all creatures. He was humble, joyful, brilliant and had many friends.

Survivors include one sister; Sally Powers of San Diego, California, one nephew; Arian of California, one brother-in-law; Tom Powers of Maine.

Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, and one aunt; Bessie Lewis.

Cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date.

The family respectfully requests that donations in David’s memory be made to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellow Stone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.