David Alan Mathews (July 21, 1961 – August 10, 2024)

David Alan Mathews, affectionately known as Dave, passed away on Aug. 10, 2024, in his final resting place of Jefferson, Texas.

Dave was born to F.A. “Scooter” Mathews and Barbara Jean Powell on July 21, 1961, in Memphis, Tennessee, but that is only where his journey began. He would travel and live a great many places as he had an adventurous spirit and a love of experiencing life. His travels would take him to places such as Utah, Mississippi, Louisiana, all throughout Texas, and Wyoming, which would always hold a special place in his heart. He finally decided to come back home to Jefferson, Texas where he would build many friendships and bring light and laughter into many people’s lives.

Dave loved riding motorcycles, barbecuing, dancing to some of the 80’s greatest hits, and spending an evening stargazing around a big bonfire with his close family and friends.

Dave is preceded in death by his father, F.A. Mathews, his mother, Barbara Jean Powell, and his brother, Fred Mathews, Jr.

His memory will be forever held in the hearts of his surviving family: his wife Toran Mathews, his children Rachael Griffith and spouse Austin, Megan Jones and spouse Jeffrey, Talon Mathews, Russell Hartsell and spouse Emily, Jeffrey Hartsell, John Hartsell, Destiny Hartsell, his eight grandchildren, and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and friends.

Please remember, not what has been lost, but what was gained by having him in this world for the time that was granted.

His life will be celebrated with a memorial at Auntie Skinner’s in Jefferson, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, from noon until 5 p.m., where Dave was well known and loved by many. Please come by to say one final goodbye and to pay tribute to Dave in a way he would have loved.