David Aldred (May 20, 1943 – April 15, 2023)

Longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Dave Aldred, 79, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 15, 2023, with his loving family by his side until the end.

Dave was born on May 20, 1943 in Springville, Utah to Fred and Ethel (Hoare) Aldred. The youngest of three brothers, Dave spent his youth in Springville playing baseball and basketball, both in youth leagues and with his friends at local parks and community centers. When he wasn’t playing sports, Dave spent a lot of time with his beloved dog, King.

During his years at Springville High School, Dave and his buddies could be seen (and heard) cruising the streets of the small town in his 1934 Ford, which Dave first shared with another classmate, but was finally able to purchase outright. Dave was proud of his car, both because the seats folded all the way back, and also because the trunk had a large capacity for Frito-Lay products.

Following graduation, Dave enlisted in the United States Army, alongside his good (and at the time, broken-hearted) friend, Dave Harmer. Upon completing his basic training at Fort Douglas, Dave was stationed at a base in Vaihingen, Germany, where he served his country as a clerk to the base commander, often handling classified documents. He was honorably discharged from the military. Upon returning to Utah, Dave enrolled at Brigham Young University, while serving in the Army National Guard, which led to a background part in the film, The Devil’s Brigade.

When things weren’t working out in Utah, Dave left the state and followed his older brothers for opportunities in Rock Springs. The absolute best of those opportunities came in the form of Gail Clark, whom Dave met and got to know during frequent visits to Foster’s Lumber where Gail worked. It was on July 12, 1969 that the former Miss Clark became the one and only Mrs. Aldred, when the two were married at the Holy Communion Episcopal Church of Rock Springs. Two years later, they were blessed with a son, Jason Clark. Three years after that, they welcomed a daughter, Amy Elizabeth.

Before retiring from FMC, Dave worked several years for Wyoming Bearing as the store manager, serving the needs of the mines in southwestern Wyoming. Dave also spent time working in the warehouse at Union Supply Company, selling cars at McCurtain Motors, and working at the local Homewood Suites hotel. Dave spent much of his professional career as he spent his personal life – talking to people and building relationships.

Dave spent a lot of time devoted to local organizations. He was a past Exalted Ruler of the B.P.O.E. (Elks) #624, and a member of the F.O.E. (Eagles) #151. Dave was the youngest person to hold the position of Post Commander at the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, where he helped administer the Wyoming Boys’ and Girls’ State programs. Dave was also very active with the Rock Springs Swim Club and served as president of the Wyoming Swimming program. On many a weekend, you would see Dave patrolling the deck of a swimming pool, as his kids were competing all around the state. In addition, he also coached youth baseball, both in Utah and Wyoming. Dave was a member of the Holy Communion Episcopal Church.

Dave’s love of sports was developed at an early age. He would recount the first time he watched the Brooklyn Dodgers with his dad in Utah, which started a lifelong dedication to the boys in blue, even as both the team and Dave moved locations. An active member of the Cowboy Joe Club, Dave loved the Wyoming Cowboys; he and Gail often took trips to Laramie to brave the weather and root on the brown and gold. Dave was also a die-hard Broncos fan, and he and Gail rarely missed a Denver game on TV during the fall and winter months. Of course that unshakable allegiance started to wither in the fall of 2018; much like a lot of hardcore Broncos fans, he looked to northern New York for a new team to root for on Sundays.

Super Dave was truly like none other. His signature sense of humor and wit were his calling card, and he seemed to make friends wherever he went, even humoring the nurses and caregivers during his final days. Furthermore, Dave may have been one of the great storytellers of all time. His tales of growing up in Utah County and his time in Germany were the stuff of legend, and those stories would almost be unbelievable, except the details never changed, even after dozens of retellings. Dave was fiercely loyal to his family and friends, all of whom will miss him terribly.

Dave is survived by – and is forever in the hearts of – his children, Jason Aldred and Amy (Andrew) Tollefson, his beautiful granddaughters, Isabella Grace and Margaret Elizabeth Tollefson, his nephew Robbie Aldred and family, his niece Mary Ann Cook and family, his niece Linda McTee and family, and his nephew, Richard Shumate.

Dave was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gail Aldred, his parents Fred and Ethel Aldred, his brother Robert Aldred and sister-in-law Sylvia Aldred, his father-in-law Harold Clark and mother-in-law Margaret Clark, his sister-in-law Audrey Shumate and brother-in-law Bob Shumate, and his nephew Roger Shumate, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Communion Episcopal Church in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, to honor Dave and his service to his country and his community.