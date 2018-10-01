David “Archie” Archuleta (May 27, 1957 – September 7, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — David “Archie” Arnold Archuleta, 61, passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018 in Brighton, Colorado.

A longtime resident of Brighton, Colorado and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. David passed away following a lengthy illness.

He was born May 27, 1957 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Jose (Mike) Miguel Archuleta and Mary Viola Struck Archuleta. David attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1976 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

David worked for Union Pacific in the Maintenance of Way Department in Green River. He moved to Denver and worked at Union Station in the Bridge Department as a Carpenter.

Ill health forced his retirement and he then followed his passion of painting, his arts and hobbies. He loved and rode Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.

He also enjoyed camping, cruising the swap meets and spending time with family and friends.

David is survived by his five sisters: Roberta Winkler of Imperial, Missouri, Margaret Jackson of Lochbuie, Colorado, Diana Archuleta of Green River, Wyoming, Viola Archuleta of Quinter, Kansas, Edith Schott of Littleton, Colorado and four brothers; Jimmy, Mickey and Manuel Archuleta all of Brighton, Colorado, Fred Archuleta of Kileen, Texas; three aunts and several nieces and nephews,

He was preceded in death by his parents, his maternal and paternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Cremation took place in Denver, Colorado. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 211 B Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and inurnment will follow.

The family asks that family and friends wear Harley- Davidson clothing in honor of David’s love for Harley- Davidson Motorcycles.

The family of David “Archie” Arnold Archuleta respectfully suggest that donations in his memory be made to Denver Hospice, 501 South Cherry Street, Suite 700, Denver, CO. 80246.