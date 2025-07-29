David Bruce Tremelling (May 2, 1955 - July 12, 2025).

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of David Bruce Tremelling, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, who departed this life on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the age of 70. Born on May 2, 1955, in Rock Springs, the son of Gerald Tremelling and Vienna Maki, David was a cherished resident of Bedford.

David grew up in Rock Springs, attending local schools and graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1974. His journey through life was marked by dedication to his work and family. David was the proud owner and operator of D/T Hot Shot Service, serving his community with commitment and diligence for ten years.

Tremelling was a devoted christian and was a member of Emmanuel Bible Church in Star Valley. He was an avid Wyoming Cowboys fan, he loved fishing and really enjoyed the time he spent building his cabin in Bedford. David was a true Wyomingite.

David is survived by his loving mother, Vienna Tremelling of Rock Springs. He was a devoted brother to Douglas Tremelling and his wife Helen, and Glenn Tremelling and his wife Sandy, all residing in Rock Springs. David was a cherished uncle to his nephew, Glenn Tremelling II, and his companion Cortney Garris, and his niece, Ashley Cordova and husband Robert, both of Rock Springs. He was also a proud great-uncle to Kai Tremelling. Numerous cousins also mourn his loss and remember him fondly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Tremelling, whose memory he held dear throughout his life.

David’s warmth, humor, and kind spirit touched the lives of many, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 31, 2025 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.

The family invites those who wish to express condolences and share memories to do so at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Rest in peace, David. Your legacy of love and dedication will continue to inspire those who knew you.