David Bryan Searle (April 4, 1957 – April 18, 2023)

David Bryan Searle, 66, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 47 years and was a former resident of Waterford, Michigan and Montrose, Colorado.

He was born on April 4 1957 in Waterford, Michigan; he was the son of Vincent Percy Searle and Darlene Rose Auchter.

Mr. Searle attended schools in Michigan.

He married Evelyn June McCormick in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1980 and they later divorced.

Mr. Searle worked for Simplot Phosphates for 25 years and retired in 2005 as an Operator. He formerly worked for Ranger Well Service for 10 years as a Rig Hand.

He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren; hunting, fishing; rock hounding; cooking for friends and loved ones.

Survivors include four daughters, Kristel Levitt and husband Dustin of Daniel, Wyoming; Cherie Searle and fiancé Hector Quinonez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Bobbi Urrutia Robinson and husband Steve of St. George, Utah; Rana Urrutia McCallum and husband Don of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Jim Searle and wife Lorrie of Waterford, Michigan; Mike Searle and wife Melody of Olathe, Colorado; four grandchildren, Kayha Davis; Koriann Shepard; Addysen Levitt; Flannery Levitt; several cousins; nieces; nephews and his beloved four legged furry pet Zipper.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following cremation; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Thank you to Rock Springs Police Department; Rock Springs Fire Department; Dispatch; Rock Springs Animal Control; Rocky Mountain Health; Judy Johnson; Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Rock Springs Animal Control, 850 West Center, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

