David D. Tennant (February 1, 1937 – March 21, 2024)

David (Dave) D. Tennant, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, peacefully passed away Thursday March 21, 2024, in San Jose, California. He was a former resident of Superior and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

David was born on February 1, 1937, in Superior, Wyoming, to John and Hannah Tennant. He grew up alongside his younger sister, Sherry Pecolar.

He attended school in Superior and was a graduate of the class of 1955 from Superior High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wyoming.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In 1956, David married the love of his life, Colleen McGarvey, a marriage that lasted a remarkable 61 years. Together, they built a beautiful family and welcomed five children into their home: David (Rolanda) Tennant, Daniel Tennant, Amy (Brad) Bissell, Kelly (Nicholas) Stevens, and Colleen (Scott) Kimmel. David was a devoted husband and father, always placing the needs of his family above his own and providing unwavering love and support. David and Connie spent many years in San Jose and the Bay Area and most recently had resided in Lincoln, California.

His working career included sales and sales management positions with insurance companies, including a distinguished career with Allstate Insurance. He also owned and operated Tennant Insurance Agency in Lake Tahoe as well as a partnership, Tennant and Varner Insurance Agency in San Jose. He retired in 1999.

Throughout his life, David cherished the moments spent with his eight grandchildren: Laurie (Cody) Hartwell, John (Kristina) Tennant, Mason and Olivia Kimmel, Shane and Kira Bissell, and Nicholas and Hannah Stevens. He took great joy in watching them grow and succeed, and his legacy of love and kindness will live on through each of them. Additionally, he was blessed with a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Hartwell.

David was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Colleen, his son Daniel, son-in-law Nicholas Stevens and brother-in-law Ray Pecolar. While he may no longer be with us in person, his memory will forever be cherished by his family and all who knew him.

David Doyle Tennant will be remembered for his profound love for his family, sense of humor, and quick laugh.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday June 8, 2024, at The Saratoga Country Club, 21990 Prospect Road, Saratoga, California.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in David’s memory to the JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 5021 Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5021.

May he rest in peace, knowing that he was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.