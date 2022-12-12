David “Davey” Lee Dunn (April 14, 1953 – December 9, 2022)

David “Davey” Lee Dunn, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming,

He was born on April 14, 1953 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Ernest Henry Dunn and Ann Marie Krek.

Mr. Dunn attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming; and was a 1972 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He worked at Albertson’s for 32 years having retired in 2016 as a Courtesy Clerk.

Mr. Dunn was the Sports Announcer for the Kiwanis Little League Football for 30 years. There will never be another like him.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

He enjoyed sports, arts; crafts; and watching Green River Wolves Basketball.

Survivors include his sister-in-law, Hilma Dunn of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three nieces, Nissa Homan, Laurie Ivie, and Angie Dunn; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and two great-great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ann Dunn and one brother, Ernest “Ernie” Dunn.

Two brothers that never spent much time apart. Fly high together.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in David’s memory to Rock Springs Young American Football League, P.O. Box 3184, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82902

Cremation will take place; private family services will be conducted at a later date.

Please respect the family privacy at this time.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com