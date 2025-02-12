David E. Williams , 94 (December 29, 1929 – December 1, 2024)

David E. Williams, Commander U.S. Navy, Retired, passed away at his home in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 1, 2024, at 94 years of age. David was born to John T. Williams, Sr. and Lillian Del Dosso Williams, on December 29, 1929, in Chandler, Colorado. He was raised in the coal camps of Colorado and Wyoming, with his family finally settling in Reliance, Wyoming. Beginning at 17 years of age, David worked for the Union Pacific Coal Company in Reliance, Wyoming. David enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 19 years of age where he earned his GED. He married Myrna Mae Harris on August 11, 1950, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The U.S. Navy was David’s career. He served in every enlisted rank from Airman Recruit through Chief Petty Officer. David attended Officer Candidate School and served in every Officer rank from Ensign through Commander. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and a Master of Science degree in Communications Engineering at the Navy Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. Commander Williams served as Commanding Officer of two warships, the USS Windham County LST-1170 and the USS Waldron DD-699, during the Vietnam Conflict. As a Vietnam veteran, Commander Williams, was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat “V”, the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat “V”, the Vietnam Service Medal with Eight Campaign Stars and 12 additional medals and commendations. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the Fleet Reserve Association and Military Officers of America. David retired from the U.S. Navy in 1974. After his retirement from the navy, David worked for Collins Radio France in Iran, then Heald College in Fresno, California, and later Schlumberger Oil Well Services in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Myrna Williams, sons David Williams of Carlisle, Massachusetts, and Tom Williams of North Las Vegas, Nevada. Three granddaughters, Jennie and Sarah Williams of Carlisle, Massachusetts, and Serena Simpson of Salinas, California. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Williams, of Wahoo, Nebraska, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

David was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Karen, his brother John T. Williams, Jr., and sisters Bea Vidakovich, Dorothy Andrews and Agnes Williams.