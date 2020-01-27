David F. Hollings (July 22, 1931 – January 25, 2020)

David F. Hollings, 88, of Lander, passed away January 25, 2020 at Help For Health Hospice Home in Lander.

David was born July 22, 1931 in Lander, WY, the son of Herbert and Eva Corbett Hollings.

He served in the US Army during the Korean war and received the Korean service medal with 2 bronze stars, National Defense medal and United Nations service medal.

David married Darlene Willard May 13, 1951 in Lander, WY. She preceded him in death in 2003.

He worked as a brand inspector in Fremont County for over 30 years. He retired in 2016 at the age of 83. He was also a life long rancher.

David was of the Christian faith. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, horses and dogs. He dearly loved his family and was proud of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was a great story teller and always had memories and tales to share with everyone.

Survivors include his son Lee Hollings and wife Elaine of Pavillion, WY; daughters Cindy Gordon of Kinnear, WY and Judy Fuller and husband Joe of Lander; 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene Hollings, parents Bert and Eva Hollings, sister Lois Ann Hollings, son-in-law John Gordon, great-great granddaughter Cora Ann Fullmer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Lander Senior Center, 205 S 10th St. Lander, WY.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in David’s name to Help For Health Hospice Home at 1240 College View Dr., Riverton, WY 82501.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.