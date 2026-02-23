David Gilman (October 15, 1951 – February 18, 2026)

David Gilman, 74, passed away on February 18, 2026 at his home in Rock Springs, surrounded by family.

He was born on October 15, 1951, in Laconia, New Hampshire, the son of Clarance and Doris Gilman.

David proudly served his country as a United States Marine, enlisting in 1968 and serving during the Vietnam War, carrying with him the values of honor, courage, and commitment throughout his life. After his military service, he dedicated many years as a firefighter, faithfully protecting and serving his community with bravery and compassion.

For over 20 years, David volunteered at the local soup kitchen, where he selflessly gave his time to serve those in need. His heart for people extended far beyond acts of service-he deeply loved sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with everyone he met.

David enjoyed spending his free time outdoors hunting and fishing. He also had a passion for cooking.

Whether through conversation, encouragement, or prayer, David made it his mission to reflect Christ’s love in both word and action.

David will be remembered for his servant’s heart, steadfast faith, and unwavering dedication to helping others. His legacy of service, generosity, and devotion to Christ will continue to inspire all who knew him.

He leaves behind family, friends, and a community who were blessed by his life and example.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Gilman who he married on November 13, 1993.

Memorial services and military honors will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at the Rock Springs Christian Church, 124 2nd Street, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.