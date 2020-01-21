David Glenn Syddall (August 23, 1951 – January 16, 2020)

OGDEN, Utah — David Glenn Syddall, 68 years old, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Ogden, Utah, where he had been a resident for the past two years at the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home. He will be forever missed by his loving family.

David Glenn Syddall was born in Salt Lake City to Lucy Viola (Guymon) David Albert Syddall on August 23, 1951. He attended schools in Orem and Springville, Utah. He was a long-time resident of Orem, Utah. He married the love of his life, Deborah (Landrum) on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1977 in Provo, Utah. They have two children, Angela Rose (Syddall) Kleinlein and David “Jesse” Syddall.

He was baptized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a child.

David Glenn Syddall was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Serving in the Marines as a Military Policeman, he was stationed in Vietnam and during his service was awarded Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. Once he moved to Wyoming, he first worked at Halliburton for over 15 years and then at Schlumberger Dowell for over 10 years. Entrepreneurial adventures included a store in the Plaza Mall called the Wax Shack with baseball cards and other collectibles and other side businesses such as customized computer towers and booths to sell antiques.

He enjoyed being outdoors. He loved to fish, camp, hunt for rocks and fossils and explore with the metal detector. He also loved to collect any kind of antiques and attend auctions. He loved to read and also watch movies in the theater. David “Glenn” loved his wife, kids, grandkids and entire family so much. He loved to be with his family.

He is remembered by so many as being very intelligent, funny, witty, and helpful. He was also constantly learning or trying something new or trying to invent something. There is so much more we could say. He is loved by so many. He will be deeply missed.

David Glenn Syddall is preceded in death by his parents David Albert and Lucy Viola (Guymon) Syddall; Brothers, Danny and Keith.

He is survived by his loving wife Deborah (Landrum) Syddall. Children Jesse Syddall and Angela (Husband Brandon) Kleinlein; Brothers Mark (spouse Ramona), James, Jerry (spouse Lori); Sisters Maxene (spouse Toby, deceased), Ruth (spouse Bill; Grandchildren Serena and Isaac. Step-Grandchildren Torian, Lexi, Rylee, and Isabella; and many Nephews, Nieces and Cousins. He was very proud of his family and loved them all very much.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 23rd, at 11:00 am, at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park Chapel, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:45 am. Interment with Military Honors to follow.

The family of David Glenn Syddall wishes to extend our sincere thanks to George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home, Hearts for Hospice, Utah Valley Mortuary, Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park and many other friends and family.

Flowers are welcomed. Contributions to Alzheimer’s Research or to a Veterans Association are both welcomed and appreciated.

https://vva.org/donate/

https://www.alz.org/