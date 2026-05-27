David J Yount (September 9, 1964 – May 21, 2026)

David was born September 9, 1964 in Rock Springs to Judith Deann (Yount) Dimick of Rock Springs and Samuel Jerry Clingan of Worland and stepfather Elmer George Dimick of Rock Springs.

David passed away May 21, 2026 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Odgen, Utah following an illness.

David attended East Junior High and Rock Springs High School. He loved participating in the school football team. As an adult his favorite football team was the 49ers. He never missed watching his team play.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

David moved to San Jose, California and married Jennifer V Eldefonso February 18, 2011. She passed away in Publo, Colorado on February 28, 2020.

David moved back to Rock Springs in 2008. He worked for United Sanitation and Greenes oilfield services.

David’s loved ones nick-named him “Bear.” He was a big teddy bear or can be a grizzly. David loved camping, shooting, traveling dirt roads to see where they go and riding his Harley. He loved hanging out with the wild horses almost every weekend. He loved spending time with his children and granddaughter.

Survivors include his daughter Stephanie Carpenter, San Bruno, California. His son Mason Yount, Rock Springs. One brother Robert “Bobby” Johnson, Rock Springs. One uncle Kenneth Ward, Rock Springs.

David was cremated at Aaron’s Mortuary & Crematory in Odgen, Utah.

Celebration of life will be set at a later date.

Condolences can be made at https://www.aaronsmortuary.com