David Jack McDonough (August 3, 1962 – December 6, 2023)

Jack McDonough, 61, passed away on December 6, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on August 3, 1962 in Rock Springs, the son of Dave and Patti McDonough.

Jack attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated with the class of 1980. Soon after graduation Jack went to work at Solvay. He worked there until moving to Salt Lake City, Utah where he managed Wiseguys Live Comedy Club.

Jack moved back to Rock Springs due to health issues.

He and his constant four-legged companion Ted loved being outdoors, Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his son Tyler McDonough of Salt Lake City, UT; mother Patti McDonough; sister Renee Pedersen; brother Dan McDonough all of Rock Springs. WY; nephews and nieces, and great nephews and nieces of Rock Springs, WY, Pueblo, CO, and Vernal, UT.

Private family services and interment will take place in Pinedale, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901, www.myhsc.org.

Condolences for the family can be left at wwww.foxfh.com.