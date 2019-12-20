David John Mulinix (September 26, 1980 – December 14, 2019)

David John Mulinix passed away December 14, 2019, peacefully after a lengthy illness surrounded bis his family. David was born September 26, 1980, the son of Johnny and Tina Mulinix. A lifetime resident of Green River, David graduated from Green River High School and married the love of his life Janae (McBride) Mulinix.

David is survived by his wife; Janae, parents; Johnny and Tina, brother; Rob and his wife Kari, mother-in-law; Loralee, and several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

David was preceded in death by his brother; Michael, grandparents; John and Vera Mulinix and Llewjuana and Darius Bradshaw, and father-in-Law; Wayne McBride.

“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.”

At David’s request, he has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will happen on January 7, 2020 at 1 pm at the First Assembly of God Church, 1380 Hitching Post Dr, Green River, WY 82935. He will be missed.