David Lee Babel (June 1, 1962 – February 22, 2026)

David Lee Babel, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, February 22, 2026. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, former resident of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

He was born Friday, June 1, 1962, in Rock Springs; the son of Paul David Babel and Gladys Mae Walsh Babel. David spent his life surrounded by family and the rugged beauty of the area he called home.

David was educated in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and pursued a career in the oil and gas industry. He dedicated four years of his career as a tool pusher for Baker Hughes and had accumulated invaluable experience working with several companies across Wyoming.

An outdoor enthusiast at heart, David found peace and joy in the simple pleasures of life. He loved fishing and hunting for arrowheads, riding dirt bikes, and most importantly, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who were the light of his life.

Survivors include one son, Dylan Babel, and his wife Hannah of Rock Springs; one brother, Steve Painovich of Casper; two sisters, Barbara Bogataj of St. George, Utah; Paula Kimmel and her husband Thomas of Richland, Washington. One sister-in-law, Brandie “Jensen” Gibbins who stepped into the mother role at the time of her sisters death; two beloved grandchildren, Ivory Babel; Harmony Babel, who brought immense joy to his life, along with many nieces and nephews who fondly remember him.

He was preceded in death his parents, Paul David and Gladys Mae Babel, and his dear companion, Danielle Jensen.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in David’s memory to the Red Desert Humane Society, located at 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, reflecting his love for animals and the natural world.

Cremation will take place; a Private Family Service will be conducted at David’s request.

Friends and family may leave condolences and share memories of David at www.vasefunerahomes.com

David will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will carry on.