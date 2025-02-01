David Lyle Anderson Jr. (November 26, 1944 – January 28, 2025)

David Lyle Anderson Jr., 80, passed away on January 28, 2025, at his home in Green River, Wyoming with his family by his side.

He was born on November 26, 1944, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of David Lyle Anderson Sr. and Lauren Pearl (Stewart).

David graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1962 before being drafted into the Army and serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was discharged in 1967.

He married the love of his life Sherie Ann Laughter in Green River on October 5, 1968; she preceded him in death on December 2, 2014.

David worked as a production foreman for Texas gulf until his retirement in July of 1999. He had previously worked in the trona mines, Stauffer, and he helped to build the Flaming Gorge Dam. David was a hardworking man and for a time, also worked as a logger in Oregon and Canada where he and Sherie homesteaded on a ranch in Burns Lake.

He enjoyed spending his time ranching, hunting, fishing, and taking care of animals. Above all else, he loved being with his family, as he would always say “Family is what makes life worth living.”

David was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the American Legion.

Survivors include his son David Lyle Anderson III of Green River; daughters Paula Sue Ingram of Casper, Veronique Ann Sillitoe of Herriman, Utah, Melinda Mae Finley of Green River, Cindi Rae Watkins of Green River, Simone Kayla Williams of Bluffdale, Utah; brother Bruce Anderson of Pleasant View, Colorado; sister Cleone Haughey of Green River; grandchildren Ashlee Bolding, Triston Rice, Michial Anderson, Josh Anderson, Kai Silltoe, Araya Finley, Gage Finley, Kaylyn Anderson, Dixie Watkins, Joe Watkins, Maliyah Pangos; great-grandchildren Declan, Anna, Ellie, and Mathias; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sherie Anderson, and sisters Sharon Logan and Eutona Harris.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Ave, Green River. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Military Honors and interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.