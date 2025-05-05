David M. Thomas (Dec. 12,1943 – May 1, 2025)

David M. Thomas, 81, passed away at his home in Rock Springs on May 1, 2025.

He was born on December 12, 1943 in Butte, Montana, the son of William and Katherine Thomas.

David worked for Bridger Coal until his retirement.

Survivors include his wife Kim Thomas of Rock Springs; daughters Michane Risner, Sandy Thomas, Rachel Thomas, Debi Knezovich; and brothers Larry and Steve Thomas.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services held at his request.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.