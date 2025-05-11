David M. Thomas (December 18, 1943 – May 1, 2025)

David M. Thomas passed away at his home in Rock Springs May 1, 2025.

He was born on December 18, 1943 in Butte, Montana to Willaim and Mary Catherine (Murphy) Thomas.

He moved to Rock Springs in 1978 where he started his career with the Bridger Coal Company until he retired in 1998.

Prior to Bridger he worked at ACM in Butte, Montana, and was also a surveyor at the Silver Bow County’s Surveyor’s Office.

He married Mary Ellen Blankenship in 1962, and they divorced in 1967. He married Linda Kay Davis in 1968, and they had two daughters and later divorced in 1973. He married Kim Schulke in 1985.

Dave enjoyed a lifetime of camping, boating, waterskiing, riding his motorcycle, snowmobiling, lifting weights and spending time with family and friends.

In his younger years he loved to box, coach boxing, race cars, play football and spend time with his family and friends. When Dave wasn’t off enjoying the outdoors or working, you could find him at the local taverns visiting his buddies, having a beer and telling the greatest stories about the good old days. He loved his “tunes,” always playing music by the campfire and anytime he had a chance to watch his grandson’s band play he would be there cheering them on.

Survivors include his wife Kim Thomas of Rock Springs, daughters Shawna (Larsen) Reisner, Rachell (Thomas) Williams, Sandy Thomas, and Debora (Thomas) Knezovich and husband Steven. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Mckenna Reisner, Marrissa (Thomas) Fox and husband Royce, Mariah (Knezovich) Jones and husband Andrew, Kendra Lee Knezovich, Steven “Dakota” Knezovich, Ryann Thomas, and Rylee Williams. he is survived by his brothers Steve Thomas and wife Kathy, and brother Larry Thomas and companion Lisa; five great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was known as “Daddy Dave” by his daughters and his three bonus daughters Joni Bolton, Jeri Wass and Meghan Lunney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Cathy, brother William (Bill) Thomas and sister Nadine (Thomas) Stillings.

Cremation services have taken place.

His daughters and family will host a celebration of life to honor their father in Rock Springs on May 23 and in Butte, Montana on July 4 for family and friends.