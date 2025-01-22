David Martin Asher (June 16, 1956 – January 18, 2025)

David Martin Asher, 68, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2025 at his home in Green River. He was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.

David’s journey began on June 16, 1956, in Rock Springs; the son of George Martin Asher and Muriel Olive Weatherington.

David was a proud graduate of Lincoln High School, with the class of 1974, where he laid the foundation for a life filled with dedication and hard work.

He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps for three years as a Green Beret during the Vietnam War, embodying courage and resilience.

Asher married Lisa Davidson in 1979 and they later divorced. He later married Mary Dana Watts in 1984 and had two children; they were separated but always stayed in touch.

His career was marked by his expertise as a heavy equipment operator, a role he poured years of dedication into before retiring in February 2024. Throughout his career, David exemplified a work ethic that inspired those around him.

David was a man who cherished the outdoors. Whether watching NASCAR, Formula1 or cheering for his favorite football teams, hunting, or fishing, he derived immense joy from nature’s embrace. His love for these pastimes was only rivaled by his love for his family.

He leaves behind a loving family, including his ex-wife, Mary Dana Asher of Green River; his son, Martin Alexander Asher and wife Tiffany of Green River; two devoted daughters, Samantha Jo Asher and wife Jasmine of Green River and Misti Lyn Millman and husband Alex of Aurora, Colorado; six cherished grandchildren, Tyler and wife Anastasia, Cley, Allen, Asher, Raine, and Kairi; and two treasured great-grandchildren, Wynter and Lisa.

David was preceded in death by his parents, whom he spoke of fondly.

David’s family invites friends and loved ones to reflect on the joyous memories they shared with him, as services are pending following cremation.

The family respectfully requests donations in David’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

David’s legacy will live on in the hearts of his family and friends, as they continue to cherish the memories of a life well-lived.