David Paul Lowe (May 20, 1977 – October 15, 2019)

David Paul Lowe, 42, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home. A resident of Green River for the past year and former resident of Superior, Mr. Lowe had been in ill health for about one year.

He was born on May 20, 1977 in Rock Springs and was the son of Jeffrey David Lowe and Teresa Kay Syndergaard.

Mr. Lowe attended schools in Green River.

He married Nicole Lynn Gresham in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 13, 2002.

Mr. Lowe was employed by Redi Service as a truck driver.

His interests included fishing, camping, hiking and he was an avid reader. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working on vehicles with is daughter, playing video games with his boys. He loved music and could play any instrument.

Survivors include his mother, Teresa Lowe of Green River; his wife, Nicole Gresham-Lowe of Green River; two sons Konner Gresham of Fort Drum, New York and Kaden Lowe of Green River; three daughters, Shayanna Ray of Salt Lake City, Utah, Kamryn Lowe of Green River, and Esmayh Hershberger Lowe of Rock Springs; one sister, Kalyn McMicheal of Green River, Wyoming; two nieces, Cheyenne McMichael and Takota Latkowski;several aunts, uncles, cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Lowe and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Following cremation, a Celebration of life and Potluck will be conducted at 4:00 P.M., October 24, 2019 at the County Park in Jamestown, Wyoming.

Flowers, cards and condolences can be sent in David’s name to Kalyn McMicheal address:560 E Flaming Gorge Way Green River, WY 82935 Phone: 307-875-2373. Email: kmcmicheal6@gmail.com.