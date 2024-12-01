David “Pee Wee” Braden Jr. (May 20, 1935 – November 20, 2024) & Marline White Braden (January 28, 1938 – November 20, 2024)

In loving memory of David “Pee Wee” Braden Jr. and Marline White Braden who were killed Wednesday, November 20, 2024 in an automobile accident near Concho, Arizona. David was born May 20, 1935 in Green River, Wyoming to David E. Braden and Cora Hopkins Gullion. Marline was born January 28, 1938 in Green River to Dell B. White an Edith Manwill. They were married July 24, 1958 in Los Angeles, California. They were later sealed in the Los Angeles LDS temple on January 13, 1961.

Following high school David enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, serving from 1952-1956 as a military policeman during the Korean War. After military service he completed vocational training in welding technology and worked many years as a welder and pipe fitter. He was later hired by Brown & Root Co, to construct the Tenneco trona mine and soda ash processing facility, where he worked until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, metal fabrication and cutting and selling fire wood. He served many years as a family history researcher and temple worker in the LDS Snowflake Arizona temple.

Following high school, Marline studied accounting for 2 years at BYU. She then worked in various clerical and administrative positions in grocery retail. She was also employed for years in the Salt Lake branch of the Federal Reserve Bank. She also opened and managed her own retail convenience store, Marli-Mart in Salt Lake City until her retirement. She was a talented seamstress, loved gardening and spent many hours maintaining numerous hummingbird feeders on their Arizona property.

Marline and David are the parents of five children, Don, Paul, Aaron, Denise and CoraLee. They have 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. David is survived by his is older sister Shirley Roitz of Ft. Bridger, Wyoming. Marline is survived by her younger brother Jeffery Vern White of Hurricane, Utah.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 7, at 11 a.m., at the Riverside Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming. Friends and family are invited to attend. Inquires can be directed to: paulbradenswa@icloud.com.