David Penoff (July 31, 1964-October 6, 2023)

David Penoff, 59, passed away Oct. 6, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs.

He was born July 31, 1964, in Rock Springs, the son of Theresa (Scala) Penoff and Jack Penoff.

David married Leslie Ann Rech July 7, 2007. She preceded him in death Sept. 8, 2013.

He attended Rock Springs High School and was a 1983 graduate. He furthered his education at WyoTech in diesel mechanics.

David’s career took place in the mining and oilfield industries, with the most recent being Evergreen North American.

He enjoyed kayaking, riding side by sides, and most importantly spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Survivors include his sons Christopher Penoff and partner Sara Elmer of Lincoln, Neb., Aaron Sheldon of Rock Springs, Kyle Sheldon and wife Melissa of Rock Springs; daughter Devan Dorigatti and husband Dillon of Rock Springs; brothers Michael Penoff of Vacaville, Calif., and Ronald Penoff of Rock Springs; sister Lynn Franklin and husband Mark of Fulshear, Texas; grandchildren Kieran Penoff, Lily Sheldon, Porter Dorigatti, Oliver Dorigatti, Maddie Sheldon, Miah Sheldon, Bella Sheldon, Alexa Sheldon; along with two nieces and one nephew.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Leslie Penoff, granddaughter Marley Marie, paternal grandparents Eli and Emma Penoff, maternal grandparents Emrico and Maddaline Scala and several aunts and uncles.

Following cremation, a mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. A rosary will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday. Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.