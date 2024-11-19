David Poling (April 18, 1956 – November 17, 2024)

David Poling, 68, a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2024.

He was born Wednesday, April 18, 1956, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Wilbert Poling Sr. and Thelma Kelley.

David found his final home in Green River, Wyoming, where he lived a life full of love and laughter.

David’s journey began in Morgantown, where he attended local schools and graduated from University High School in 1975. He went on to build a solid career as a truck driver and heavy machinery operator, dedicating 30 years to his profession until his well-earned retirement in 2022. Even after retirement, his passion for the road led him to occasionally haul loads for White Mountain Lumber.

A proud member of the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, David was known for his generous spirit and willingness to lend a helping hand. He spent countless hours volunteering at the Eagles Hall and the Community Center in La Barge, ensuring that his community always thrived.

David had a zest for life that was evident in his diverse interests. He found joy in spending quality time with his family, meticulously rebuilding his beloved trike, and indulging in his love for NASCAR. A man who appreciated the thrill of a gamble, David enjoyed playing poker and made it a point to visit his family in West Virginia annually.

He is survived by his cherished wife, Arlene Poling of Green River, Wyoming; his loving son, Allen Poling of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his devoted siblings, Wilbert “Skip” Poling Jr. and wife Sherry of Morgantown, Cathy Ables and husband Carl of Morgantown, Sandy Abersold and husband John of Fairmont, and Lillie Finness and husband Wayne of Fairmont; his adoring grandchildren, Kyle Shares, Brooklynn Shares, Rebekka Wakefield, and Jordann Poling; and his precious great-grandchildren, Adylline Obert and Isabella Wakefield. David was preceded in death by his parents, whose memory he carried with him throughout his life.

David’s life will be celebrated following cremation, with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Friends and family will gather to honor his memory, sharing stories and laughter as he would have wanted.

The family respectfully requests donations in Dave’s memory be made to Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 N 2nd E Street, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

David Poling will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.