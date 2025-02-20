David Russel Igo (September 21, 1958 – February 12, 2025)

David Russel Igo, left this world on February 12, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 66 years old. Born on September 21, 1958, in Eugene, Oregon, to Thomas and Fay Igo.



He was raised in Arizona with his sister Karen. He moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming for work. David married Belinda Paden in 1979 and together they welcomed their daughter, Lisa. David and Belinda later divorced. In his early 20s, Dave loved to raise hell, and country western dance. He had a quick wit about him and he could make anyone laugh. Dave always had to be the best at everything he did. David’s journey took a painful turn at the age of 24 when he suffered a tragic car accident that left him with significant brain trauma. His parents moved him to Las Vegas to care for him and he resided there until his death.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Igo(Jeremy Larson) and four grandchildren: Kylee Hosford, Sydney Hosford, Chance Larson, and Chevelle Larson all of Green River.

David is also survived by his sister, Karen Igo Las Vegas, NV. Along with his niece Christin Alvarez(Felix) and their 4 daughters, and a great nephew all from Washington. He’s proceeded in death by his parents, nephew Justin Geerdes, and Belinda Igo.



Anyone who knew David and Belinda knows what a reunion that must have been.