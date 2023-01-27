David S. Petrie (May 21, 1937 – January 26, 2023)

David S. Petrie, 85, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Petrie died following a lengthy illness.

He was born May 21, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of David Low Petrie and Leontina Stienwander.

Mr. Petrie attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1955 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Carolyn Stewart June 14, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and she preceded him in death April 30, 2020.

Mr. Petrie worked for Church and Dwight for 20 years and he retired in 1998 as the Lead Purchasing Agent.

He enjoyed spending time with family especially his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, going to the cabin in Pinedale.

Survivors include one son, Mark Petrie and wife Risa of Casper, Wyoming; one daughter, Debbie Petrie-Bullock of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Anita Smith of Tucson, Arizona, Jean Spencer of Idaho Falls, Idaho; seven grandchildren, Jenille Thomas and husband Jeremy, Karl Melton and wife Misty, David Petrie and wife Nichole, Derek Petrie and wife Kaitlin, Drew Petrie and wife Lauren, Kayla Jackson and husband Adam, Kyle Petrie and wife Maddie; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one son, David Petrie; one daughter-in-law, Dyan Petrie and one son in-law, Mitch Bullock.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in David’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite #220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a private family memorial service will take place.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com