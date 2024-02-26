David Seymour (May 18, 1951-February 16, 2024)

David Seymour, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family by his side on Friday, February 16, 2024 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs and Lyman, Wyoming. Mr. Seymour died following a year long illness.

He was born May 18, 1951 in Houston, Texas; the son of Lawrence Seymour and Jeanne Bell.

Mr. Seymour attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1969 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married the love of his life Sharon Portillo November 25, 1972 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Seymour served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam Era.

He worked for Tata for 45 years and retired in 2017 as a Trona Miner.

He enjoyed spending time with family; fishing; avid hunter who supported Hunting With Hero’s for many years with his closest friends,

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sharon Seymour of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his fathers wife, Noreen Seymour of Lyman, Wyoming; two sons, Troy Seymour of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Chris Seymour and wife Mandy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Karianne Crouse of Green River, Wyoming; former son-in-law, Josh Crouse of Green River; Wyoming; two bonus sons, Jared Smith of Lyman, Wyoming; Justin Case of Lyman, Wyoming; two brothers, Russell Seymour and wife Laura of Mesquite, Nevada; Layton Seymour and wife Ruth of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Sandy Tremelling and husband Glen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; ten grandchildren, Kelsey Grubb and husband Sam; Brittany Seymour; Michael Chitto; Kolter Murphy and wife Ali; Kimberly Chitto; Samantha Seymour; Brook Palmer and husband Kaden; Teagan Seymour; Charlotte Seymour; twelve great-grandchildren, Liam; Ella; Adalin; Nixon; Talen; Oliver; Grant; Lily; Copen and several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Seymour; mother, Jeanne Prevedel

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life and Military Funeral Honors will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at the American Legion 24, Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.