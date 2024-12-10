David Sumner (January 27, 1955 – December 7, 2024)

David Sumner, 69, passed away with his family by his side Saturday, December 7, 2024 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. He was a 58 year resident of Rock Springs.

David was born January 27, 1955 in Williston, North Dakota; the son of Leonard Thomas Sumner and Betty Jean Davidson.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1975 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

David worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 17 years and retired in February of 2020 as a custodian.

He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. David was a long-standing member of Alcoholics Anonymous.

He enjoyed fishing; spending time with family and friends especially his great-niece, Lucy, traveling and was an avid Wyoming Cowboys fan. He also loved his church family and assisting with duties at the church.

Survivors include two sisters, Sheila Ann Sumner Larsen (Lee) of Puyallup, Washington, and Donna Marie Sumner Eusek of Rock Springs; four nephews, Drue Johnson (Erin) of Lebanon, Tennessee, Ty Johnson (Heather) of Bonney Lake, Washington, Eli Johnson (Michelle) of Graham, Washington, and Austen Eusek of Rock Springs; three nieces, Sarah Eusek of Rock Springs, Emilee Vander (Brad) Linden of Puyallup, Washington, and Erica Westphalen of Midland, Texas; 11 great nieces and nephews, Deven, Ayla, Kaleb, Addy, Isaac, AJ, Lucy, Caden, Jessie, Maxwell, and Lennon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Thomas Sumner and Betty Jean Sumner and brother-in-law, Jim Eusek.