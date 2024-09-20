David Tyrrell (November 11, 1957 – September 19, 2024)

David Tyrrell, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, September 19, 2024 at his home. He was a 45-year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Green River.

He was born November 11, 1957 in Kirkcaldy, Scotland; the son of Andrew John Tyrrell and Margaret Russell Slaven.

He attended schools in England, Canada and Green River and was a 1975 graduate of Green River High School.

David married Tamara July 16, 1979 in Green River. They met in Laramie at college and from that time on they were always together.

He worked for F.B. McFadden Wholesale for more than 40 years as a salesman and delivery driver until his retirement in 2021.

David enjoyed water skiing, boating, kayaking, travel, any beach activity, jet skiing, motorcycles, building models, car races, going to Electric Dance Music concerts, but most of all he loved spending time with family. .

Survivors include his wife, Tamara Tyrrell of Rock Springs; two brothers, Ian Tyrrell of Rock Springs, and Andrew Tyrrell of Casper; three nieces, Jaime Smith, Liz Schults, Rhiannon Tyrrell; and one nephew, Connor Tyrrell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Margaret Tyrrell.

David worked hard and played hard and he will be greatly missed.

Cremation will take place; no services will be held at his request.

The family respectfully requests donations to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 222 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Sweetwater County and Castle Rock Ambulance Service for their care and compassion.

