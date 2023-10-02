David W. Madsen (February 14, 1946 – September 29, 2023)

David W. Madsen, 77, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, September 29, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 20 years and a former resident of St. George, Utah.

David was born February 14, 1946; the son of Wayne R. Madsen and Marion Sorenson.

He was a 1964 graduate of Granger High School and attended the University of Utah for two years.

David married the love of his life, Kristine Lucas January 27, 1967 in West Jordan, Utah.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1966 and served stateside during Vietnam.

David enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. Being an excellent mechanic and a jack of all trades, he could fix anything. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge. His favorite activity was making memories and taking adventures with his children, grand children and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Kristine L. Madsen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, David Madsen Jr. , and wife Angie of Rock Springs; Daniel Madsen and wife Stevi of Rock Springs; three daughters, Stephanie Lightner and husband Paul of Rock Springs; Amanda Baldwin and husband Brady of Rock Springs; Kate Williamson and husband Chaz of Pasco, Washington; two sisters Carolyn Anderson and husband Kraig of West Jordan, Utah; Arlene Moser of Mesquite, Nevada; honorary son Sam Westman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; 17 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne R. and Marion Madsen; brother, Robert Madsen; sister, Marilyn Speirs; granddaughter Storey Lightner and grandson Zane Egbert.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3701 Clydesdale Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Please wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in David’s memory to Cowboy Cares, 2001 Dewar Drive, Suite 170, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

