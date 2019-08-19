David Wayne Christiansen (April 8, 1953 – August 17, 2019)

David Wayne Christiansen, 66, passed away on August 17, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his family.

He courageously fought a battle with cancer for the past two years. David has been a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past 45 years and a former resident of Carlsbad, New Mexico.

He was employed by PacifiCorp at Jim Bridger Power Plant. His goal was to retire at 40 years; he missed it by 36 days.

David was born on April 8, 1953 in Pasadena, Texas. He is the son of Dale and Marjorie Christiansen. He attended schools in Carlsbad, New Mexico while living with Howard and Carol Lou Hemler.

On March 1, 1973 he was united in marriage with Katie Mize. They had 4 daughters Jennifer, Sirena, Tiffany and Sonia. David was very proud of his family and prided himself on spoiling his wife.

One of his greatest joys was watching his grandkids at all of their events and teasing them every chance he got. David always had a camera in hand and loved taking pictures. He loved to travel with his family and dogs Izzie and Sadie.

Target shooting with his girls was another favorite of his. He had a passion for hunting and often did this with his favorite hunting buddy daughter Sirena, grandson Kolby and son-in-laws Darrel and Steve. David would often reload their shells for them.

Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years Katie Christiansen of Green River; Mother Marjorie Christiansen of Rock Springs; three daughters, Sirena (Darrel) Nussbaum of Rock Springs; Tiffany (Steve) Gies of North Platte, Nebraska and Sonia (John) Carson of Green River; one son-in-law Daron Raines of Floresville, Texas; 12 grandchildren Jasmine, Lindsey and Austin Mitchell of Floresville, Texas; David Nussbaum of Rock Springs; Kolby (Cortney), Kristopher and Kolton Collins and Aaron and Jared Gies of North Platte, Nebraska; Kaylee, Shelby and John Carson of Green River; two great-grandsons twins Anthony and Mayson Alfaro of Floresville, Texas; two brothers Darrell (Bonnie) and Harley (Tammy) Christiansen of Rock Springs; three sisters Shirley Guthrie and Aileen (Bert) Harris of Casper, Wyoming; Marilyn (Wes) Stevens of Bar Nun, Wyoming; two brother-in-laws Curtis Mize of Clarksville, Tennessee; and Teddy Mize of Carlsbad, New Mexico; two sister-in-laws Kathy Mize of Dallas, Texas and Carol Mize of Pueblo, Colorado; several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Raines on July 15, 2018; his father Dale Christiansen, father and mother-in-law Hugh and Vivian Mize; two brother-in-laws Terry and Franklin Mize; two sister-in-laws Adria and Jeannette Mize, son-in-law Jeff Mitchell and infant sister Rene Christiansen.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Union Congressional Church, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the church.

The family of David Wayne Christiansen respectfully request donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220 Rock Springs, Wyoming or Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com