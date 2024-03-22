David William Martin (July 16, 1955 – February 1, 2024)

David William Martin, 68, passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2024, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born July 16, 1955, in Schenectady, New York; the son of Willis E. and Elsie M. (Stiles) Martin, he was raised in Clifton Park, New York, and was a 1973 graduate of Shenendehowa Central High School in Elnora, New York.

Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and became a member of the Military Police. He moved to Rock Springs in the 1980s and worked for Rahonce Construction, High Country Landscaping and spent 30 years working for DeBernardi Construction Company until retiring in 2017.

Dave had a big smile and a bigger heart. Debbie DeBernardi, his companion & partner for decades, was the love of his life. He loved her, the outdoors, and Wyoming’s magnificent wide-open spaces. He also loved fishing, hiking, hunting, and visiting the Pinedale cabin with Debbie. Throughout his life, his favorite cartoon character was Snoopy! Family and friends knew it wasn’t a special occasion or holiday until a Snoopy/Peanuts card arrived from Dave/Marty. He was also a big fan of old movies and loved sharing his DVDs with family and friends. He was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone.

Survivors include two sisters, Donna (Dave’s godmother) Martin of Latham, New York; Diane Murgia of Los Angeles, California; three brothers, Dennis Martin of Maynard, Massachusetts; Donald Martin of Round Lake, New York; Douglas Martin of Round Lake, New York; two nieces, Jennifer, and Lisa; two great-nieces, Anna and Clara; one great-nephew, Reed, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Elsie, his youngest sister, Deborah Ann Martin, and his lifelong companion, Debbie DeBernardi.

Cremation has taken place; a graveside service and inurnment will be held at a later date at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

