David William Novotny (July 7, 1963 – March 9, 2026)

Cherished husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend, David William Novotny passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 9, 2026. Dave was born July 7, 1963 in Rock Springs, the son of Edward George Novotny and Dena Jean Crawford.

He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1981. He married Susan Fitzgerald (later divorced) and then moved to Salt Lake City to start a family. He was the proud father of two children, Tom and Sarah. He married the love of his life, Angela Nelson, November 20, 2009.

Dave worked in the auto body industry in various positions from the age of 13 until he retired in July 2025. Dave had a great love of music. He was an accomplished clarinet player and drummer, and last year he was able to see his favorite band, Dream Theater, in concert. He also loved boating, fishing, camping, NASCAR, cooking, story-telling, and spending time with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him Geezer.

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Dave is survived by his loving wife, Angie, son Tom (Jacqueline) Novotny, daughter Sarah (Steve) Crosby; sisters Christine (Jeff) Hart, Nicole (Mark) Smith, and brother Edward Novotny; grandchildren Clayton, Vivienne, Luke, Tucker, and Cecilia; nephews Brian, Michael, Justin, Tyler, Ken, Kurt, Kane; nieces Nicole and Hailey; beloved Uncle John, and his “wubbas” (dogs), Kandi and Bristol.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and younger brother, Dan, and Cousin MIke.

Dave’s wish was to be cremated. His ashes will be spread in his favorite places. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held Saturday, March 21, 2026 12:00-4:00 p.m. at the Novotny Residence, 5798 W. Moon Shadow Drive, Herriman, UT. Lunch will be served.